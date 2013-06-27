BRIEF-ChinaCache International says to sell data center assets
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets