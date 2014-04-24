WASHINGTON, April 24 Netflix Inc, which
opposes the proposed Comcast deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc
, said on Thursday that the merger would result in video
providers having to pay higher prices to get their movies and
television shows into viewers' living rooms.
In a letter to Senator Al Franken, a vocal critic of the
deal, Netflix, the popular video streaming service, said Comcast
Corp has limited the capacity between its network and
other networks unless video providers agree to pay Comcast for
access.
"Consumers experience these delays as slow page loads, poor
streaming quality, and frequent streaming pauses," Netflix Vice
President Christopher Libertelli wrote in the letter.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)