BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
NEW YORK Aug 2 Time Warner Cable (not Time Warner) shares halted, fall after resuming trading.
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors