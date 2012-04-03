Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
April 3 Time Warner Cable Chief Executive Glenn Britt received $16.4 million in total compensation in 2011, down 5.7 percent from a year earlier, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.
Britt's compensation fell because of a reduction in non-equity incentive plan compensation. Britt, 63, has run the company since 2001 and received total compensation of $17.42 million in 2010.
Robert Marcus, the president and chief operating officer, who was promoted in 2010, received a 38 percent increase in compensation at $8.3 million.
Irene Esteves, who replaced Marcus as the chief financial officer and executive vice president in July 2011, received $5.9 million last year.
No. 2 U.S. cable provider Time Warner Cable, generated earnings per share of $4.56 last year on revenue of $19.7 billion. Time Warner Cable shares fell about 4 percent in 2011.
Shares closed 96 cents or 1.7 percent lower at $80.91 per share on Tuesday. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.