NEW YORK, Sept 21 Time Warner Cable TWC.N
President Rob Marcus said his company had seen better
subscriber growth in the current quarter as it steps up its
marketing and customer acquisition strategy.
Marcus said the No. 2 U.S. cable operator had gained more
high-speed Internet customers and lost fewer video customers in
August and September than a year earlier.
His comments, made at a Goldman Sachs investor conference,
could help ease investor concerns that cable operators would
struggle with stiffer competition from satellite and phone
companies as well as a weak U.S. economic outlook.
There had been some expectation that Time Warner Cable
would benefit from a workers' strike at rival Verizon
Communications Inc (VZ.N) slowing down the phone company's
roll-out of its competing FiOS TV service. But Marcus said the
Verizon strike had not been a significant factor in Time Warner
Cable's current quarter.
He said that phone additions continued to be softer than a
year ago.
Marcus said a better focus on marketing and improved
customer segmentation had helped the company retain and acquire
customers.
Time Warner Cable is also seeing some success with smaller,
lower-priced packages as a way to retain customers who may not
be able to afford rising fees, Marcus said.
"The numbers are still pretty small," he said, "but the
results are significant enough that we're going to roll it out
more broadly."
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)