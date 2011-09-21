NEW YORK, Sept 21 Time Warner Cable TWC.N President Rob Marcus said his company had seen better subscriber growth in the current quarter as it steps up its marketing and customer acquisition strategy.

Marcus said the No. 2 U.S. cable operator had gained more high-speed Internet customers and lost fewer video customers in August and September than a year earlier.

His comments, made at a Goldman Sachs investor conference, could help ease investor concerns that cable operators would struggle with stiffer competition from satellite and phone companies as well as a weak U.S. economic outlook.

There had been some expectation that Time Warner Cable would benefit from a workers' strike at rival Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) slowing down the phone company's roll-out of its competing FiOS TV service. But Marcus said the Verizon strike had not been a significant factor in Time Warner Cable's current quarter.

He said that phone additions continued to be softer than a year ago.

Marcus said a better focus on marketing and improved customer segmentation had helped the company retain and acquire customers.

Time Warner Cable is also seeing some success with smaller, lower-priced packages as a way to retain customers who may not be able to afford rising fees, Marcus said.

"The numbers are still pretty small," he said, "but the results are significant enough that we're going to roll it out more broadly." (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)