UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 22 French telecommunications group Altice SA is in talks with several banks about raising debt for a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable operator, according to people familiar with the matter.
The talks underscored Altice's intentions to pursue a deal with Time Warner Cable, which is also being courted by Charter Communications Inc after Comcast Corp abandoned its $45.2 billion offer for Time Warner Cable last month over U.S. antitrust concerns. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco, Claire Ruckin in London and Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Tiffany Wu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February