May 22 French telecommunications group Altice SA is in talks with several banks about raising debt for a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable operator, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks underscored Altice's intentions to pursue a deal with Time Warner Cable, which is also being courted by Charter Communications Inc after Comcast Corp abandoned its $45.2 billion offer for Time Warner Cable last month over U.S. antitrust concerns. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco, Claire Ruckin in London and Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Tiffany Wu)