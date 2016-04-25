WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Justice Department approved Charter Communications Inc's proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House networks on Monday.

The Justice Department valued the purchase of Time Warner Cable at $78 billion and Bright House at $10.4 billion.

The deal must also be approved by the Federal Communications Commission. FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will circulate an order on Monday seeking approval of the deal from the five-member commission with conditions, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)