WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Justice Department
approved Charter Communications Inc's proposed purchase
of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House networks on
Monday.
The Justice Department valued the purchase of Time Warner
Cable at $78 billion and Bright House at $10.4 billion.
The deal must also be approved by the Federal Communications
Commission. FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will circulate an order on
Monday seeking approval of the deal from the five-member
commission with conditions, the Justice Department said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)