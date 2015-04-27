(Adds comment details, more information)
By Liana B. Baker
April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc is open
to merger discussions with Charter Communications Inc
following a failed $45 billion bid by Comcast Corp,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Friendly negotiations between the two companies would be in
sharp contrast to their acrimonious exchanges in 2013 and early
2014 that ended with Time Warner Cable rejecting unsolicited
approaches by Charter and instead finding a white knight in
Comcast.
While Charter has yet to make a formal offer, Time Warner
Cable believes its smaller peer may be willing to make a bid
that is more attractive compared with its takeover attempt two
years ago, the people said.
Time Warner Cable also views Charter's stock as a more
valuable currency than it did last year given its stock
performance since then, the people said. Time Warner Cable also
is open to deals with companies other than Charter, the people
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Time Warner Cable declined to
comment, while Charter representatives did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)