By Liana B. Baker
April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc is open
to merger discussions with Charter Communications Inc
following a failed $45 billion bid by Comcast Corp,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Friendly negotiations between the two companies would be in
sharp contrast to their acrimonious exchanges in 2013 and early
2014 that ended with Time Warner Cable rejecting unsolicited
approaches by Charter and instead finding a white knight in
Comcast.
While Charter has yet to make a formal offer, Time Warner
Cable believes its smaller peer may be willing to make a bid
that is more attractive compared with its takeover attempt two
years ago, the people said.
Time Warner Cable also views Charter's stock as a more
valuable currency than it did last year given its stock
performance since then, the people said. Charter shares are up
33 percent in the last 12 months. Time Warner Cable also is open
to deals with companies other than Charter, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Time Warner Cable and Charter
both declined to comment.
Last Friday, Comcast abandoned its $45 billion offer for
Time Warner Cable after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the
merger would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV
and Internet-based services market.
Analysts expecting Charter to pursue TWC have debated
whether Charter would top its previous bid in an effort to
secure a friendly deal, or, facing no rival buyer, try to get
TWC for less.
Controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp,
Charter had bid $37.3 billion or about $132.50 per share for TWC
last year before being beaten by Comcast, whose all-stock deal
was initially worth $158.82 per share.
Malone, a deal maker known as the "cable cowboy," was asked
in November whether he would pursue TWC if the Comcast deal fell
through. "Hell yes," he replied.
Charter was also part of the complicated Comcast deal that
unraveled. It would have acquired control of subscribers
divested by the merged company. Last month Charter also agreed
to acquire Bright House Networks for $10.4 billion.
Time Warner Cable has the right of first refusal in the
event of a Bright House sale, however, and it could see such a
deal as a way to avoid being bought by Charter, analysts have
said.
Earlier on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that
Time Warner Cable had reached out to Cox Communications about a
potential merger, a report that both companies later denied.
(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by
Peter Henderosn and Ken Wills)