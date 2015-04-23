April 23 Comcast Corp's board was meeting late on Thursday to finalize plans to abandon its $45 billion merger agreement with Time Warner Cable Inc, according to a person directly familiar with the matter.

An announcement is expected as early as Friday, the person added, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Comcast and Time Warner Cable declined to comment. (Reporting by Liana Baker in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)