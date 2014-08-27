Aug 27 Time Warner Cable Inc the
second-largest U.S. cable operator, experienced a major network
outage early Wednesday morning that shut down Internet services
for almost two hours, the company said.
The outage, which the company said was caused by routine
network maintenance, affected 2 percent of the routed networks
in the United States, according to Renesys, a U.S. firm that
monitors global Internet activity.
It was not known how many customers lost Internet service or
cable television service.
Time Warner Cable provides Internet services to about 11
million customers nationwide. Spokesman Bobby Amirshahi said the
outage occurred at around 4:30 a.m. EDT (0830 GMT), with
services "largely restored" at around 6 a.m. EDT. A majority of
customers were back online by the time of the statement, around
8 a.m. EDT, he said.
"During our routine network maintenance, an issue with our
Internet backbone created disruption with our Internet and On
Demand services," he said.
The company did not elaborate further on the cause of the
disruption.
The outage came one day after the company agreed to pay $1.1
million to U.S. regulators who found the company did not did not
file all the proper paperwork to report multiple network outages
last year.
The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing a
proposed $45 billion merger between Time Warner Cable and
Comcast Corp, the two largest U.S. cable providers.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes and Alina Selyukh in Washington and
Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)