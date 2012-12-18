* Time Warner Cable to drop arts channel at end of year
* Says only 1 percent of customers watch
* Cable company spent $10 mln on fees
* Ovation says Time Warner Cable spends too much on sports
By Liana B. Baker
Dec 18 Time Warner Cable, the
second-largest cable TV distributor in the United States, said
on Tuesday it is planning to drop arts-focused cable channel
Ovation, citing its low ratings relative to the cost of carrying
the network.
Time Warner Cable said in a statement that Ovation is one of
its "poorest performing networks," attracting less than 1
percent of its 12 million customers. Yet the company said "in
the past several years" it has paid Ovation more than $10
million in fees.
Ovation will be removed from Time Warner Cable's channel
lineup when its contract expires on Dec. 31.
For its part, Ovation, which is available in 51 million
homes, called the move "ill-conceived." The network, which airs
programs such as "Song by Song," a documentary miniseries about
singer Johnny Cash, and "A Chance to Dance," a reality
competition show about dancing, also criticized Time Warner
Cable for investing billions in the past year in its new
regional sports network featuring Los Angeles Lakers basketball
games.
"While they are investing huge amounts in sports
programming, they've chosen to limit their customers' viewing
options by cutting the only arts network in their lineup," said
Brad Samuels, Ovation's executive vice president of content
distribution.
Time Warner Cable counters that Ovation airs too many
repeats and infomercials "unrelated to the arts."
DISTRIBUTION DISPUTES
Disputes between pay TV distributors and cable networks have
been on the rise in recent years, with the most high-profile
incident occurring last summer when 26 of Viacom Inc's
networks, including Nickelodeon, were blacked out from DirecTV's
20 million customers for about nine days. Dish Network
Corp also blacked out four of AMC Networks Inc's
cable networks from July to October.
As an independent network, Ovation lacks the leverage of
large media companies like Walt Disney Co or Viacom
which own a stable of cable networks and can package them
together - known as "bundling" - to gain negotiating leverage
with distributors. Disney, for example, can bundle ESPN with its
lower-rated networks in carriage negotiations with cable
distributors. Essentially, that means that if a distributor
wants ESPN, it also has to take some other networks it might not
necessarily want to carry.
Glenn Britt, the chief executive of Time Warner Cable, said
at an investor conference in early December that the company
would consider dropping low-rated channels because of high
programming costs.
"We are going to have to start cutting things off," he
said. "Those services that cost too much relative to the
viewership or value of the service, we are going to drop them."
Reuters reported in April that Time Warner Cable was
considering dropping Al Gore's Current TV if it did not reach
certain ratings thresholds.
Time Warner Cable shares ended 0.4 percent higher at $96.27
on Tuesday.