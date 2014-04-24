April 24 Time Warner Cable Inc, the
second-largest U.S. cable operator, posted a 19.5 percent rise
in quarterly profit as its residential subscriber trends
improved through the quarter.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $479
million, or $1.70 per share, in the first quarter ended March
31, from $401 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.78 per share - above
analysts' average expectation of $1.68 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.58 billion. Analysts were
expecting $5.64 billion. The company said it lost 34,000
residential video customers in the quarter on a net basis.
Time Warner Cable will be acquired in a $45.2 billion deal
by Comcast once regulators approve the transaction.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)