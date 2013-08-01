By Liana B. Baker
Aug 1 Time Warner Cable Inc reported
quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates as it added less
than half the number of subscribers for high-speed data services
that analysts had expected.
Shares still rose 3.2 percent on Thursday as analysts said
the cable company's management did not necessarily rule out a
merger or takeover during a conference call.
Time Warner Cable, which ranks second to Comcast Corp
in the U.S. cable market with about 12 million
customers, has attracted takeover interest from John Malone's
Liberty Media Corp.
Malone, whose media holding company has an investment in
cable provider Charter Communications Inc, recently
made an offer for Time Warner Cable but it was rejected, Reuters
previously reported.
On Thursday, Chief Executive Glenn Britt, who will be
retiring at the end of the year, said the speculation swirling
over Time Warner Cable "is really an endorsement of the value of
our assets." Britt will be replaced by Time Warner Cable's
second in command, Rob Marcus.
Britt said that building value "for the cable industry as a
whole through consolidation is a worthwhile endeavor, but our
objective is-and will continue to be-to build value for our
shareholders."
While Britt's comments are in line with what Time Warner
Cable's management has said about consolidation, ISI analyst
Vijay Jayant said that executives "seemed open to any M&A
opportunity that creates value for Time Warner Cable
shareholders" and that the "tone of the call sounds like they
are amenable."
Time Warner Cable's new finance chief Artie Minson also
stressed that the company did not want to change its investment
grade rating or increase its debt leverage.
Moffett Research analyst Craig Moffett said Minson's
comments means that Time Warner Cable may not want to borrow
more cash to buy back shares. The possibility that TWC might do
so has been widely discussed as a possible defensive strategy to
fend off a merger.
WEAK NUMBERS
Cable operators in the United States are increasingly depending
on internet customers for growth as they continue to lose cable
TV subscribers and face rising programming costs.
Time Warner Cable said on Thursday it added only 21,000
high-speed internet customers on a net basis in the second
quarter. Analysts had expected 55,400, according to research
firm StreetAccount.
Moffett called those Internet numbers a "truly awful
result."
In contrast, larger rival Comcast said on Wednesday it added
187,000 high-speed Internet customers. Earlier this week, Time
Warner Cable said it was raising its monthly rates customers pay
to rent modems.
Cable operators are also facing stiff competition from video
services offered by satellite TV and phone companies was well as
internet-based services such as Netflix Inc.
Time Warner Cable lost about 189,000 video subscribers in
the quarter, more than the 174,700 analysts had estimated.
CBS DISPUTE
Marcus, the future CEO, said he had no update on
negotiations with CBS, the broadcaster it is locked in a
battle with over programming fees. Time Warner Cable blacked out
CBS briefly this week in markets such as New York and Los
Angeles after talks broke down. The signal was restored but the
new deadline for an agreement is Friday at 5 p.m. EDT.
Marcus said only that the company was focused on obtaining
reasonable pricing for programming, which will "continue to
guide our negotiation."
Net income attributable to the company rose to $481 million,
or $1.64 per share, for the second quarter from $452 million, or
$1.43 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.69 per share.
Revenue rose about 2.7 percent to $5.55 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.64 per share
on revenue of $5.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Time Warner shares were up $3.77 or 3.3 percent at $117.68
per share. Shares are up nearly 20 percent this year.