Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
(Adds dropped word "on" in headline)
July 31 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable TV operator, reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it signed up more residential subscribers to its high-speed data services.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $499 million, or $1.76 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $481 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $5.73 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.
March 15 Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority