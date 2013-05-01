TORONTO May 1 Highfields Capital, a U.S. hedge
fund agitating for drastic change at iconic Canadian
coffee-and-doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc, is set for
an uphill battle convincing some long-term institutional
investors of the merits of its case.
The Boston-based activist investor, which owns a 1.5 percent
stake in Tim Hortons, wants the Canadian chain to boost returns
aggressively via debt-funded share buybacks, while also scaling
back on its U.S. expansion plans.
In addition, it wants Tim Hortons to spin off or sell its
distribution business, create a real estate investment trust to
house its property assets and bring in new directors who have
more financial experience.
The proposals represent the latest attempt by a U.S. hedge
fund to shake up a Canadian company.
Last year, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square won big change at
Canadian Pacific Railway after a public battle. But
earlier this year, fertilizer company Agrium Inc fended
off an attempt by its biggest shareholder, U.S. hedge fund Jana
Partners LLC, to break up the company.
Highfields' demands bear some similarities with those from
Jana in its battle with Agrium. Jana wanted Agrium to spin off
or sell its retail arm and add directors with more experience in
retail to its board.
And, as in the Agrium case, Tim Hortons stock has posted
strong gains over the last five years, making it harder for the
fund to build a case.
"Canadian Pacific had a tired board with weak management,
chronic underperformance and restive shareholders," said David
Baskin, president of Baskin Financial in Toronto. "None of that
applies to Tim Hortons, which I think is still widely liked by
institutional holders."
Baskin Financial owns about 130,000 shares in Tim Hortons,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tim Hortons' stock is up some 60 percent over the last five
years, while the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index has fallen roughly 13 percent over the period.
But shares of some of Tim Hortons' U.S. competitors, which
also have a presence in Canada, have outpaced those of the
Canadian chain, whose red-yellow-brown logo is ubiquitous across
Canada.
McDonald's Corp shares have risen about 70 percent
over the same period, while those of Starbucks Corp
have nearly quadrupled in value.
"Tim's performance has been somewhere between good and very
good, given economic conditions in a hyper-competitive sector.
So I would guess it will be hard for these guys to get traction
but maybe the stock will respond anyway," Baskin said.
"A 1.5 percent position is not going to blow anyone's socks
off, but it does say you're kind of serious."
Tim Hortons' shares were up 2.8 percent at $55.68 in trading
before the bell in the United States on Wednesday.