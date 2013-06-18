TORONTO, June 17 Restaurant chain Tim Hortons
Inc, which recently outlined plans to address the
concerns of activist investor Highfields Capital, now faces
pressure from another such investor.
U.S. hedge fund Scout Capital Management disclosed on Monday
that it has raised its stake in the Canadian chain to 5.5
percent, up from about 1.5 percent as of the end of March.
The fund said it has engaged and plans to continue to engage
in discussions with Tim Hortons' senior management on matters
relating to its capital structure, capital expenditures, timing
and magnitude of share repurchases, management compensation and
other matters.
"We are focused on continuing our track record of creating
shareholder value and always welcome constructive dialogue with
our shareholders," said a spokeswoman for Tim Hortons in an
email, while declining to provide any detail on the extent of
the discussions between the two sides.
The disclosure comes less than two months after Tim Hortons
indicated that it plans to raise its debt levels and buy back
shares in a bid to address some of the concerns expressed by
Highfields Capital.
As of early May, Highfields owned a 4 percent stake in Tim
Hortons, or about 6.1 million shares. Scout Capital said it now
owns some 8.4 million shares in the company.