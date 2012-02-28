TORONTO Feb 28 Tim Hortons, the
Canadian coffee shop chain looking to make deeper inroads south
of the border, is under mounting pressure by animal rights
activists to assure that its U.S. pork and egg suppliers adopt
more humane practices.
The Humane Society of America said on Tuesday it will
propose a shareholder vote in May on whether the chain should
work to stop the practice of confining hens in cages and sows in
gestation crates.
"When it comes to addressing cruelty to animals, an issue
that American consumers feel strongly about, Tim Hortons is
severely lagging," Matthew Prescott, food policy director at the
Humane Society, said in a statement announcing the proposal.
A Tim Hortons spokeswoman was not immediately available to
comment.
The group can claim a string of successes in persuading the
U.S. food industry to treat its animals more humanely.
Fast food chain McDonald's Corp earlier this month
said it would work to phase out the use of gestation crates.
The Humane Society said 70 percent of the U.S. pork industry
confines its pregnant pigs to the crates, which are banned in
the European Union and eight U.S. states - including California,
Ohio and Michigan.
Sows are often confined in the crates - which are
typically too narrow to allow them to turn around - from just
before the birth of their piglets until the young pigs are
weaned months later.
Tim Hortons is focused on expanding in its "core" U.S.
markets near its Canadian base, including Ohio and Michigan.
The Humane Society said it owns 130 Tim Hortons shares, just
enough to submit the proposal at the chain's annual meeting.
Named after Tim Horton, a Hall of Fame hockey player who was
one of its founders, the chain dominates the coffee and
light-lunch trade in its home market, blanketing the country
with its Spartan yellow and red stores. It says it brews eight
out of every 10 cups of coffee sold in Canada.
The company is facing tough competition from McDonald's,
which has been renovating Canadian stores, promoting its coffee
and introducing espresso drinks. For its part, Tims has beefed
up its menu with items like lasagna casserole.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Frank
McGurty)