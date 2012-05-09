* Q1 EPS C$0.56 vs C$0.48 year earlier
* Revenue up 12 pct at C$721.3 million
* Same-store sales up 5.2 pct in Canada
(Adds details from conference call)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, May 9 Tim Hortons Inc
reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday on
strong sales growth at its coffee shops in Canada and the United
States, but the result fell short of analyst expectations and
its shares dropped.
Canada's dominant coffee and doughnut chain earned 56
Canadian cents a share in the quarter ended April 1. Analysts,
on average, had expected earnings of 58 Canadian cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said Paul House would stay on as chief
executive until December 2013 or until the appointment of a new
CEO, whichever comes first.
Sales for the quarter ended April 1 at outlets open at least
13 months rose 5.2 percent in Canada and 8.5 percent in the
United States. In Canada, all of that growth came from customers
spending more during each visit.
The Oakville, Ontario-based company said a mild winter in
Canada and "robust product introductions" helped boost sales at
established stores. It has launched a number of new products
over the past year, including espresso beverages, a beef lasagna
casserole and a 24-ounce cup size.
In the United States, the number of transactions also rose
in the quarter.
CAN TIM'S KEEP GROWING IN CANADA?
Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley noted that transaction
growth has been fairly flat in Canada for several quarters as
competition in the breakfast market heats up.
"We're seeing a more saturated market. I think their future
growth opportunities in Canada are definitely slowing," he said.
Dley pointed to McDonald's Corp's $1 billion store
revamp, announced in September. In March, McDonald's Canadian
chief told Reuters that its Canadian market share was at a
15-year high, and the chain has been promoting its coffee
offerings heavily.
Asked on a conference call whether Tim's might re-evaluate
its plans to expand in Canada to at least 4,000 stores from
about 3,300 now, House said there is still plenty of room for
growth, particularly in Quebec, Western Canada and major urban
areas.
"The major cities, still, you can put a location on every
corner if you can find the proper real estate deal," he said.
"We still think there's a lot of ramp, room for growth, in the
Canadian marketplace."
Tim's, one of Canada's most recognized brands, reported net
income of C$88.8 million ($88.7 million), or 56 Canadian cents a
share, for the first quarter, up from C$80.7 million, or 48
Canadian cents, a year earlier. Total revenue rose 12 percent to
C$721.3 million.
CEO SEARCH
House first served as CEO from 2005 to 2008. When his
successor Don Schroeder left abruptly, Tim Hortons said House
would take over on a temporary basis while it looked for a new
top executive.
"I am fully committed to a successful leadership transition,
and until that time, my energy is focused on building on our
momentum," House said in a statement.
House said on the call that Tim's board is running a "highly
selective" global search.
Dley said the extended search is a concern, and he is
surprised it is taking so long.
"Mr. House has done a great job the second time around ...
but I think investors are still going to look at it with some
uncertainty," he said. "We're waiting for a new CEO, and until
we have an idea of who that's going to be, I think strategic
initiatives are going to remain uncertain."
Shares of Tim Hortons were down 2.0 percent to C$55.96 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on late on Wednesday afternoon.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore;
Editing by Frank McGurty; and Peter Galloway)