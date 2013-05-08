May 8 Tim Hortons Inc, under pressure
from a U.S. hedge fund seeking better returns, named a new chief
executive and the company reported a 3 percent fall in
first-quarter profit.
The Canadian coffee and doughnut chain said Marc Caira will
take over from Paul House on July 2. Caira, 59, was most
recently Global chief executive of Nestlé Professional.
Net income attributable to Tim Hortons fell to C$86.2
million ($86 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the
quarter, from C$88.8 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
Sales at established stores in Canada fell by 0.3 percent,
while same-store sales in the United States fell by 0.5 percent.