Feb 20 Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim
Hortons said it would buy back up to C$440 million
($398.7 million) in shares and raised its quarterly dividend,
after it reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales.
Net income attributable to Tim Hortons for the quarter ended
Dec. 31 was nearly flat at $100.6 million, compared with $100.3
million a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$898.5 million.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 32 Canadian
cents per share from 26 Canadian cents per share. The dividend
is payable on March 18, to shareholders of record as of March 3.
The share repurchase program is part of a previously
announced program to buy back up to C$1.2 billion in shares
through August, the company said in a statement.