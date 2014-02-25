By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Feb 25 Canadian coffee and doughnut
chain Tim Hortons Inc said on Tuesday that it will open
at least 800 new restaurants over the next five years under a
strategic plan to secure its dominance in Canada and boost
returns in the United States.
Facing mounting competition from tough rivals such as
Starbucks Corp and McDonald's Corp, the company
said it plans to reduce capital intensity while improving
returns to shareholders and on assets.
"They certainly are addressing competitive and market
dynamics head-on, which is a change, or shift, in strategy,"
said Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe. "The message going
forward is they're going to (leverage) that strong brand through
more deployment of an analytics-rich, loyalty program."
Tim Hortons, which boasts that it sells nearly eight of
every 10 cups of coffee bought in Canada, said its plan reflects
the use of technology and data to drive marketing, menu and
loyalty programs along with changing consumer preferences for
healthier food and a shift in demographics.
The company said it will open 500 more restaurants in Canada
by 2018, including new formats in offices, sporting venues and
healthcare settings.
Tyghe said that target exceeds market expectations.
ROOM TO GROW?
Some analysts have questioned whether the brand, viewed by
some as a Canadian symbol on par with hockey and the Maple Leaf
flag, has room to grow at home.
Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial,
which owns about 142,000 Tim Hortons shares, disagrees that the
Canadian market is saturated.
"It's a religious institution in Canada and clearly there is
a need for them," he said. "Every drivethrough is lined up and
every store is lined up."
The company also said it aims to improve and speed up
service while attracting customers beyond breakfast and snack
times, and to boost the average bill through such means as
combination offers.
Market research will play a big role in guiding that growth.
Based on a survey of some 2,200 customers in Canada and
2,900 in key U.S. markets, Tim Hortons has identified nine types
of customer demand.
Chief Marketing Officer Bill Moir said the company now
dominates four segments, including the "coffee fix" and
breakfast on the go, and that it may target five others, such as
family time and craving satisfaction.
Tims, as it is affectionately known in Canada, has already
started to simplify its menu, pulling less popular items, such
as mixed berry smoothies, while testing new products, like
dark-roast coffee.
A "MUST-WIN" REGION
Tim Hortons, which last week issued its 2014 forecast, said
that from 2015 to 2018 it is targeting earnings per share at a
compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent to 13 percent and
cumulative free cash of about C$2 billion ($1.81 billion).
The financial targets reinforce that 2014 is a "reset year,"
with growth poised to accelerate, Tyghe said.
The company has previously found it difficult to translate
its Canadian success in the United States, but it said it will
open about 300 new restaurants in priority U.S. markets by the
end of 2018.
That expansion includes a "capital light" model, in which
franchisees deploy capital and local market knowledge, Tim
Hortons said. The company said it has signed its first such
development agreements, for 95 restaurants over the next five
years in Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and North Dakota.
"This agreement was sooner than we had anticipated and a
clear positive for the segment," Scotia Capital analyst Patricia
Baker wrote in a research note.
By 2018, Tim Hortons expects to reach annual operating
income of up to C$50 million in the United States, which it
calls a "must-win" region.
The company said it would further expand in the Middle East,
but did not say how many restaurants it will open there. It will
also develop plans that will allow it to enter new international
markets in 2015.
As of the end of 2013, Tim Hortons had 4,485 locations, with
3,588 in Canada, 859 in the United States and 38 in the Middle
East.
Shares of the Oakville, Ontario-based company rose 60
Canadian cents, or 1 percent, to C$58.54 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.
"What I like about (Tim Hortons) is the free cash flow and
the valuation of the business compared to some of the
faster-growing peers in the U.S. like Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks,
Chipotle or Panera Bread," Schwartz said. "Tims is doing just as
well."