BRIEF-Mosaic Capital board approves changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Nov 28 Timken Co : * Relational investors reports ownership of 5.5 million shares in Timken Co
filing * Relational investors says Timken should spin off steel business segment * Relational says met with Timken management and board members to recommend
Timken hire advisors to spin off of its steel business * Relational and calstrs together own 6.15 percent of Timken-filing
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok