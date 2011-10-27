* Q3 rev $1.3 bln vs est $1.28 bln

Oct 27 Industrial bearings and steelmaker Timken Co posted third quarter revenue that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year earnings forecast helped by higher demand for its process industries segment.

Timken, which competes with Sweden's SKF AB (SKFb.ST), Germany's Schaeffler and Japan's NSK Ltd , raised its 2011 earnings forecast to $4.45-$4.55 a share, up from prior view of $4.30-$4.50 a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year earnings of $4.50 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Timken, founded in 1899, has a market value of $4.12 billion and makes alloy steels and steel components, and products for friction management and power transmission. It sells to both original equipment manufacturers and after-market distributors.

Net income rose to $111 million, or $1.12 a share, from $71.4 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $1.3 billion. Process Industries' third-quarter sales rose 40 percent to $328.9 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected quarterly earnings of $1.12 a share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

Shares of the Canton, Ohio-based company were trading up 2 percent at $42.75 before the bell. It closed at $41.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)