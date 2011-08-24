(Follows alerts)
Aug 24 Timken Co , a U.S. steel and
industrial bearings maker, said it was considering a $225
million investment at its Canton, Ohio-based Faircrest steel
plant, to increase capacity and expand product line.
Timken has been seeing strong demand for its specialised
steel, driven by strong demand from oil and gas end-markets.
For the second-quarter, company's steel segment sales grew
49 percent to $505.1 million, contributing 38 percent of the
total revenue.
"This investment would give us the capacity and capabilities
to meet future customer needs and to further strengthen our
leadership position in special-quality steel products,"
Salvatore Miraglia, president of Timken's steel group said.
The investment would increase Faircrest's shipped capacity
by 25 percent, Timken said in a statement.
Timken, founded in 1899 and now valued at $3.4 billion,
makes alloy steels and steel components, and products for
friction management and power transmission. It sells to both
original equipment manufacturers and after-market distributors.
Shares of the Canton, Ohio-based company closed at $35.94 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)