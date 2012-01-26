* Q4 EPS $1.11 vs est $1.06

* Q4 rev up 18 pct (Follows alerts)

Jan 26 Timken Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher pricing and acquisitions, but the industrial bearings and steel maker forecast 2012 results largely below Wall Street expections.

The company forecast 2012 earnings of $4.90 a share to $5.20 a share. It expects 2012 revenue to rise 5 to 8 percent from 2011 levels, implying a range of $5.46 billion to $5.61 billion.

Analysts were estimating a profit of $5.20 a share, on revenue of $5.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Timken's fourth-quarter net income was $109.1 million, or $1.11 a share, up from $90.3 million, or 87 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $1.3 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.06 a share, on revenue of $1.27 billion.

Timken shares closed at $47.67 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)