July 25 Timken Co posted sharply lower
profit on Thursday and cut its full-year forecast, citing a
weaker-than-expected recovery in demand for its products.
The Canton, Ohio-based maker of specialty steel and ball
bearings reported second-quarter profit of $82.8 million, or 86
cents a share, down from $183.6 million, or $1.86 a share,
during the same quarter last year.
Sales fell 16 percent to $1.1 billion, hurt by lower demand
from industrial and oil and gas customers.
Timken also cut its outlook for the full year based on a
"slower-than-expected economic recovery in the second half of
2013."
The company now expects to post full-year earnings per share
in the range of $3.30 to $3.60, down from a previous range of
from $3.75 to $4.05 a share.
Timken sees 2013 sales 10 percent lower than last year,
pulled down by a 15 percent to 20 percent drop in sales to
industrial and oil and gas customers.
In April, when the company last updated the market on its
outlook, it forecast sales down 5 percent this year.