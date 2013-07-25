July 25 Timken Co posted sharply lower profit on Thursday and cut its full-year forecast, citing a weaker-than-expected recovery in demand for its products.

The Canton, Ohio-based maker of specialty steel and ball bearings reported second-quarter profit of $82.8 million, or 86 cents a share, down from $183.6 million, or $1.86 a share, during the same quarter last year.

Sales fell 16 percent to $1.1 billion, hurt by lower demand from industrial and oil and gas customers.

Timken also cut its outlook for the full year based on a "slower-than-expected economic recovery in the second half of 2013."

The company now expects to post full-year earnings per share in the range of $3.30 to $3.60, down from a previous range of from $3.75 to $4.05 a share.

Timken sees 2013 sales 10 percent lower than last year, pulled down by a 15 percent to 20 percent drop in sales to industrial and oil and gas customers.

In April, when the company last updated the market on its outlook, it forecast sales down 5 percent this year.