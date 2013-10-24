Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 24 Timken Co on Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year outlook yet again, citing weak demand for its ball bearings and specialty steel across all markets.
The Canton, Ohio-based company posted a third-quarter profit of $52.2 million, or 54 cents a share, down from $80.9 million, or 83 cents a share, in the comparable period last year.
Sales fell 7 percent to $1.1 billion.
Timken said it now expects full-year 2013 sales to be down 13 percent compared with a year before.
At the start of this year, Timken said it expected sales to be down 5 percent in 2013. In July, the company revised that outlook and said it expected sales to be down 10 percent this year, in part because of softer-than-expected demand from industrial customers.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.