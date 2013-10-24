* Blames slower-than-expected growth, mining slump

* CEO warns weakness will 'extend well into next year'

* Shares plunges as much as 11 percent (Adds analyst's, CEO's comments, background, updates shares)

By James B. Kelleher

Oct 24 Timken Co on Thursday became the latest U.S. manufacturer to acknowledge it made an ill-timed bet on the strength of the global mining industry as it posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and slashed its full-year outlook.

The news sent Timken's shares skidding as much as 11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Canton, Ohio-based maker of specialty steel and ball bearings said weak demand from industrial customers like Caterpillar Inc, which also gambled on a sustainable supercycle in commodity demand and was surprised when it collapsed, was the primary culprit for its current woes. Timken warned the weakness would continue into 2014.

During a conference call to discuss the results, Timken President and Chief Executive Jim Griffith said the company's decision in recent years to focus on "markets where our knowledge created value for customers" had increased its exposure to the mining and infrastructure markets. Both had "taken a dramatic downturn," Griffith said, and that weakness would "extend well into next year."

Griffith said Caterpillar's admission Wednesday that it had no idea when the mining market would recover had killed any hope Timken entertained for a quick rebound in that business.

Timken said its woes had been compounded by pricing pressure from offshore steelmakers that are now looking to sell product abroad as their local economies have slowed, as well as from an increase of new U.S. steelmaking capacity.

Taken together, the pressures had left the company's plants operating at just 55 percent of capacity during the quarter, Timken said.

Eli Lustgarten, an analyst with Longbow Research, called the earnings miss and forecast cut "very, very material" and management was peppered with unusually pointed questions during the hour-long analysts' call.

Timken posted a third-quarter profit of $52.2 million, or 54 cents a share, down from $80.9 million or 83 cents a share in the comparable period last year.

Sales fell 7 percent to $1.1 billion.

Analysts expected the company to report a profit of 88 cents a share, according to Reuters estimates.

Timken said it now expects full-year 2013 sales to be down 13 percent compared with a year before as a result of slower-than-expected economic growth in several once-hot regions, including India, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

It was the latest in a series of cuts in expected revenue.

At the start of this year, Timken said it expected sales to be down 5 percent in 2013. In July, the company revised that outlook and said it expected sales to be down 10 percent this year, in part because of softer-than-expected demand from industrial customers.

As a result of the deteriorating sales outlook, Timken said on Thursday that it now expects to post full-year EPS in the range of $2.70 to $2.90, down from its most recent forecast of $3.30 to $3.60 a share and an original forecast of $3.75 to $4.05 a share.

In a note, Jefferies LLC analyst Stephen Volkmann called the earnings miss "broad and deep" and said it would require "significant explanation" from management.

Timken blamed 7 cents of the projected full-year earnings cut on anticipated costs related to its separation into two companies.

In May, the company's shareholders approved an activist investor's proposal to split the company into two businesses. A formal plan to separate the two businesses was announced in September and Timken said it expected to complete the tax-free process within 12 months.

Timken shares were last down $6.63, or 11 percent, at $53.50 in early afternoon trading on Wall Street. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Chizu Nomiyama, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Gevirtz)