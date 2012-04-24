* Q1 EPS $1.58 vs est $1.25

April 24 Industrial bearings and steelmaker Timken Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results, and raised its full-year outlook on improved demand in the off-highway and rail sectors, and energy markets.

The company said it expects 2012 earnings of $6.10 to $6.40 per share, on revenue growth of 7 percent to 10 percent. It previously forecast 2012 earnings of $4.90 to $5.20 a share, on revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent.

Timken, founded in 1899, makes alloy steels and steel components, and products for friction management and power transmission. It sells to both original equipment manufacturers and after-market distributors.

Timken's first-quarter net income rose to $155.7 million, or $1.58 a share, from $112.7 million, or $1.13 a share, a year ago. Net sales jumped 13 percent to $1.42 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.25 a share on revenue of $1.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $4.86 billion, closed at $51.12 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)