Oct 25 Bearings maker Timken Co posted a
lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year sales forecast,
citing weak demand and a fragile global economy.
The company now expects 2012 sales to decline 3 to 5
percent, down from its earlier outlook for a small growth.
Timken forecast earnings of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, lower
than its earlier outlook of $5 to $5.30 per share.
"End users are increasingly cautious, which translates into
inventory adjustments and decreased short-term opportunity,"
Chief Executive James Griffith said in a statement.
Griffith said the company was already cutting production to
keep it in line with the lower demand.
Net income fell to $80.9 million, or 83 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $111.0 million, or $1.12 per share, a
year earlier.
Sales fell 14 percent to $1.14 billion.