Oct 25 Diversified manufacturer Timken Co
posted a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year
forecast for the second time this year due to weakness in its
auto and energy markets.
"As the quarter unfolded, the fragile global economy and
declining market sector demand began to impact our business,"
Chief Executive James Griffith said in a statement.
Timken's third-quarter sales fell 14 percent to $1.14
billion.
"End users are increasingly cautious, which translates into
inventory adjustments and decreased short-term opportunity,"
Griffith said.
The CEO said the company, which makes industrial bearings,
steel, aircraft parts and power transmission products, was
already cutting production to keep it in line with the lower
demand.
Sales at the mobile industries segment, which makes bearings
and other equipment for cars and trucks, fell 10 percent in the
third quarter.
Timken's steel business, which makes more than 450 grades of
carbon and alloy steel, too saw a revenue decline of 25 percent
due to weakness in industrial and energy markets.
Kennametal Inc, Timken's industrial machinery rival,
on Wednesday posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street
estimates by a wide margin and cut its outlook for the full
year, citing a slowing economy.
Steelmakers such as AK Steel Holding Corp and Nucor
Inc have also reported weak results due to falling steel
prices.
Timken expects 2012 sales to decline 3 to 5 percent, down
from its earlier outlook for a small growth.
It forecast earnings of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, lower than
its earlier outlook of $5 to $5.30 per share.
Net income fell to $80.9 million, or 83 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $111.0 million, or $1.12 per share, a
year earlier.
Timken's shares, which have fallen nearly 40 percent since
touching a year-high in April, closed at $36.61 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.