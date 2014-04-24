BRIEF-Growmax appoints Lloyd Wiggins as CFO
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
April 24 Timken Co, a maker of ball bearings and specialty steel, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand from wind energy and oil and gas industries.
Net income attributable to Timken rose to $83.5 million, or 90 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $75.1 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company earned 88 cents per share, excluding items. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Apple says updated ipad(reg), featuring a brighter 9.7-inch retina display and best-in-class performance starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.