July 26 Bearings maker Timken Co
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales rose
in its process industries unit but lowered its full-year profit
forecast on weak global demand.
The company cut its 2012 earnings forecast to between $5.00
and $5.30 per share from its earlier forecast of between $6.10
to $6.40 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.76 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects 2012 sales to be up slightly.
Timken, founded in 1899, makes products for friction
management and power transmission. It sells to both original
equipment manufacturers and after-market distributors.
Timken's second-quarter net income rose to $183.6 million,
or $1.86 per share, from $121.5 million, or $1.22 per share, a
year earlier.
Net sales rose 1 percent to $1.3 billion. Process industries
sales were up 10 percent at $337.7 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.49 per share on revenue
of $1.45 billion.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $4.11
billion, closed at $42.09 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)