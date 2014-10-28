BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Timken Co, a maker of ball bearings and gearboxes, reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a charge related to the restructuring of its aerospace unit.
The net loss attributable to the company was $14.8 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with net income of $52.2 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a charge of $91 million due to the restructuring of its aerospace business.
Net sales rose 7.7 percent to $788 million. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency