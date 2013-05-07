BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
(Corrects paragraph 3 to say 88 percent of shares voted, not 41 percent)
May 7 Timken Co's shareholders voted on Tuesday to spin off the company's steel business.
Investment firm Relational Investors LLC and the California State Teachers' Retirement System have been pushing the steel and ball-bearing maker to split, saying two companies would have a combined market capitalization larger than the current one.
Of the 88 percent of shares that voted on the proposed spin-off, about 53 percent were in favor, Timken said in a statement after its annual shareholder meeting.
Timken reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit on April 24, citing weak demand from most of its customers, including the oil and gas industry. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Desert Star signs LOI to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methanex Corp - will purchase for cancellation up to 4.5 million common shares representing approximately 5 pct of shares issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: