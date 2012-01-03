UPDATE 1-T-Mobile's quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as its promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
Jan 3 Canadian silicon producer Timminco Ltd filed for protection from creditors, after it failed to secure funding and a slump in the market hit the restart of the company's commercial solar-grade silicon production.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial Division) gave an order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, granting the company protection till Feb. 2, Timminco said in a statement.
Becancour Silicon Inc, a unit of Timminco also filed for protection. However, Quebec Silicon Ltd Partnership -- a joint venture between Becancour and Dow Corning -- has not applied for creditor protection.
Shares of Timminco, which were halted as of 12:30 ET, were trading at 15 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The shares have collapsed nearly 90 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Littelfuse Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vonage announces strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, highlighted by 72% growth in 2016 vonage business revenue