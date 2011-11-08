(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Timminco Ltd's net loss narrowed
in the third quarter, as the company benefited from higher
realized prices for its silicon metal product lines.
July-September net loss was C$2.4 million, or 1 Canadian
cent a share, compared with a loss of C$34 million, or 17
Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Consolidated sales, however, fell 22 percent to C$28.6
million.
The Toronto-based company produces silicon metal through its
majority-owned partnership with Dow Corning, called Quebec
Silicon, and makes solar grade silicon through its Timminco
Solar unit.
"Global solar photovoltaic installations continue to grow
and our solar grade silicon has the potential to be a cost
effective and more energy efficient alternative to conventional
polysilicon, as the industry looks to take costs out of the
supply chain," Chief Executive Douglas Fastuca said.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)