TORONTO, June 2 A major shareholder of Timmins
Gold Corp, which owns the San Francisco gold mine in
Mexico, said on Monday it planned to nominate six candidates for
the company's eight-member board.
Asset manager Sentry Investments, which owns about 17
percent of Timmins, said the company's assets had been
mismanaged and the board was not sufficiently independent.
Shares of Timmins jumped 5.8 percent to C$1.46 in morning
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Timmins said in a release that it was considering the views
of its shareholders and was confident it can resolve the issue.
It said it was applying to postpone its annual shareholders
meeting to Sept. 23.
The meeting had been set for July 17, but Timmins sent
notice on May 23 that it had been canceled.
Sentry is the company's largest shareholder, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
In the first quarter, Timmins' earnings dropped to $8.1
million from $14.3 million a year earlier. A decline in gold
prices offset a 22 percent jump in production.
Sentry's proposed nominees include Tony Hawkshaw, former
chief financial officer of Rio Alto Mining Ltd and Pan
American Silver Corp, and Oliver Lennox-King,
non-executive chairman of explorer Roxgold Inc.
Sentry also plans to nominate Richard Hall, who was chairman
or chief executive officer of several mining companies,
including Premier Gold Mines Ltd, and geologist Marc
Prefontaine, former CEO of Grayd Resources Corp, which was
acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
Rounding out the list are mining engineer Troy Fierro, who
was chief operating officer of Fronteer Gold Inc, which was
acquired by Newmont Mining Corp, and geologist Tony
Harwood, who was vice president at Placer Dome and is now CEO of
Montero Mining & Exploration Ltd.
