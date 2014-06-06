BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
June 6 Timmins Gold Corp said it had set up a special committee of independent directors to oversee the company's response to a proxy fight launched by a major shareholder to overhaul the gold miner's board.
Asset manager Sentry Investments, which owns about 17 percent of Timmins, said on Monday the company's assets had been mismanaged and the board was not sufficiently independent.
The Canadian investor plans to nominate six candidates for the company's eight-member board. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.