GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides, world stocks gain on Fed move, Dutch vote
* Euro gains as Dutch election soothes EU breakup fears (Updates with open of U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline from London)
July 2 Canadian gold producer Timmins Gold Corp said it would nominate eight board members instead of seven as part of a settlement with its largest shareholder, Sentry Investments Inc.
Timmins will nominate Anthony Hawkshaw, a Sentry nominee, in addition to the company's seven nominees.
Sentry has agreed to vote its shares, representing 17 percent of the company's outstanding shares, for the election of all eight Timmins Gold nominees. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
* Euro gains as Dutch election soothes EU breakup fears (Updates with open of U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline from London)
* Says is proposing a combination of owned projects and power purchase agreements representing more than $2.5 billion in capital investments
* Cobaltech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario