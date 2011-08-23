(Follows alerts)

Aug 23 Canadian miner Timmins Gold Corp said drilling at its open pit gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, showed that there were additional mineralized zones at the site.

The Mexico-focused miner expects that the ongoing drilling could lead to a significant rise in the mineral resource at the San Francisco mine in Mexico.

The drilling could also lead to the discovery of additional satellite deposits within the existing land package, the company said.

Drilling results have confirmed that the mineralized zones continue both beneath the currently planned pit bottom and outside the perimeter of the currently planned pit limit.

Timmins said it has completed 95 drill holes, totalling 20,103 meters, in July.

Drilling at the La Chicharra open pit, which is 2 kilometers from the San Francisco pit, also intersected gold mineralization, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the Vancouver-based company closed at C$2.68 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)