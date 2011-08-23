(Follows alerts)
Aug 23 Canadian miner Timmins Gold Corp
said drilling at its open pit gold mine in Sonora, Mexico,
showed that there were additional mineralized zones at the site.
The Mexico-focused miner expects that the ongoing drilling
could lead to a significant rise in the mineral resource at the
San Francisco mine in Mexico.
The drilling could also lead to the discovery of additional
satellite deposits within the existing land package, the company
said.
Drilling results have confirmed that the mineralized zones
continue both beneath the currently planned pit bottom and
outside the perimeter of the currently planned pit limit.
Timmins said it has completed 95 drill holes, totalling
20,103 meters, in July.
Drilling at the La Chicharra open pit, which is 2 kilometers
from the San Francisco pit, also intersected gold
mineralization, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the Vancouver-based company closed at C$2.68 on
Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)