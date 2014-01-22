TORONTO Jan 22 Timmins Gold Corp,
which owns the San Francisco gold mine in Mexico, said on
Wednesday it had agreed to sell C$25 million worth of equity to
a syndicate of banks as it seeks to strengthen its balance
sheet.
The syndicate led by RBC Capital Markets will buy the shares
at a price of C$1.50 per common share, a 13.3 percent discount
to Timmins' closing price of C$1.73 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. The transaction was done as a bought deal.
A bought deal occurs when an underwriter, or a syndicate,
buy shares from an issuer before selling them to the public. The
deals typically occur at a slight discount to a company's last
trading price.
The company said proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes, including repayment of debt and working capital needs.