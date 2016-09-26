AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 The Permanent Court of
Arbitration in the Hague will oversee a compulsory arbitration
between East Timor and Australia on their maritime boundary, it
said on Monday, rejecting Australian objections.
East Timor asked for the process which could decide on which
side of the border lies a large oil and gas field over which the
two countries have a revenue-sharing agreement. The island
nation said Australian espionage on its diplomats rendered
recent agreements between them flawed.
Australia has resisted negotiating a permanent border until
2056 at the earliest. The conciliation process will take place
behind closed doors over the next year, the court said.
