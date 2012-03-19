DILI, March 19 East Timor President Jose
Ramos-Horta, who won the 1996 Nobel peace prize, conceded defeat
on Monday in his bid to win re-election to a second term and
congratulated two rivals set to proceed to a second round of
voting.
Francisco Guterres from the main opposition party Fretilin
and Jose Maria de Vasconcelos, the former army chief and
guerrilla leader, were leading the vote with 84 percent counted,
according to electoral commission data.
Ramos-Horta was running in third place. The electoral
commission was yet to announce official results.
(Reporting by Tito Belo; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by
John Mair)