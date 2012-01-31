DILI Jan 31 East Timor's President Jose
Ramos-Horta said on Tuesday he will seek a second term after
thousands of his supporters urged him to stay at the helm of
Asia's poorest nation which is trying to unlock the wealth of
its gas reserves.
Ramos-Horta, who survived an assassination attempt in 2008,
shared the Nobel prize in 1996 with Timorese Bishop Carlos
Filipe Ximenes Belo for working for a peaceful solution to a
long conflict with Indonesia that finally ended with
independence for the country in 2002.
"My heart tells me if I stepped down and do not run again,
people will see me as running away from my obligation. Therefore
today I have decided I will contest the election for the
presidency for the 2012-2017 period," he told supporters at a
church in the capital, Dili.
More than 9,000 supporters signed a petition asking
Ramos-Horta to stand in the March 17 election for the post of
president, which is largely symbolic in a system in which the
prime minister is the head of government.
Other candidates who have said they will contest the
presidency include former army chief Taur Matan Ruak, the
president of parliament, Fernando Lasama de Araujo, and
Francisco Guterres of the Fretilin party that holds about 30
percent of the seats in parliament.
A separate election for prime minister is expected to take
place around mid-year. Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, a former
guerilla leader, has not said whether he will run.
East Timor was a long-neglected Portuguese colony on the
eastern half of a remote island in the southwest Pacific when
Indonesia invaded in 1975 and annexed it. Ramos-Horta, like
Gusmao, was a prominent member of the campaign against
Indonesian rule.
One of the main problems for East Timor's leaders as they
try to raise living standards is a dispute with Australia's
Woodside Petroleum over the development of a big
offshore gas field.
Woodside, which heads a consortium of firms developing the
Greater Sunrise project gas field, wants to use a floating LNG
plant, while East Timor wants the plant to be built onshore in
order to create jobs.
It is not clear whether the election will affect the
progress of the long-running dispute. Gas revenues could provide
a major boost to East Timor, a country of over one million that
is struggling to fight poverty and build infrastructure.
Woodside said in November it remained committed to finding
an acceptable solution with East Timor's government.
