By Andrew Quinn
DILI, Sept 6 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton made a short visit to East Timor on Thursday, throwing
her considerable diplomatic weight behind a fledgling government
trying to bring Asia's newest country closer to its booming
Southeast Asian neighbours.
Clinton met President Taur Matan Ruak and Prime Minister
Xanana Gusmao during a brief visit to the capital, Dili, after a
day of talks in China. She was due to leave for Brunei later on
Thursday.
U.S. officials said the visit -- the first by a U.S.
secretary of state since East Timor won independence from
Indonesia in 2002 -- was an effort to help stability and growth.
"Strong democracies, we know from long practice, make more
stable neighbours and capable partners," Clinton told a news
conference with Gusmao.
Clinton did not bring much new financial assistance. She was
set to announce just $6.5 million in funding for scholarships to
help East Timorese students study in the United States.
U.S. officials hope her visit will send a signal to East
Timor's neighbours, some of which have resisted suggestions it
join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) because
it lags too far behind in political and economic development.
"Timor is still plagued with substantial violence ... they
have a long way to go," a senior U.S. official told reporters.
U.S. officials say East Timor is still weak after more than
400 years of Portuguese colonisation and a 24-year fight against
Indonesian occupation, and see closer ties with ASEAN as a way
to bring stability.
Gusmao won parliamentary elections in April but fell short
of a majority, forcing the formation of a coalition government.
Still lacking much basic infrastructure, East Timor began
receiving oil and gas revenues from fields it shares with
Australia in 2005 and boasts a special oil fund with assets of
more than $10 billion.
Clinton toured a USAID-funded coffee finishing plant. Coffee
is East Timor's second-largest export, with U.S. giant Starbucks
a major customer.
CHINA LOOMS LARGE
She also took stock of growing Chinese aid and investment,
part of Beijing's push to accelerate influence in the region.
"We are not here against any other country, we are here on
behalf of our partnerships and relationships with countries in
the region," Clinton said, when asked if U.S. engagement in the
region was aimed at China.
" ...certainly I am not going to shy away from standing up
for our strategic interests and expressing clearly where we
differ," she said.
China has built a number of major government buildings in
East Timor. It has also signalled it is willing to partner with
the United States in development projects to help East Timorese,
40 percent of whom live on less than a dollar a day.
U.S. officials said Washington hoped to step up cooperative
development work with China, citing East Timor as one region in
Asia where the two Pacific powers' interests could converge.
"The Chinese don't view the stakes as particularly high,"
the official said, although he noted that, even in cooperative
ventures, China shields much of the details of development work.
Clinton said the United States would work with East Timor on
concerns such as human trafficking and the victims of conflict.
The United States supported autocratic Indonesian ruler
Suharto when Indonesia invaded East Timor, occupying half an
island at the eastern end of the Indonesian archipelago in 1975.
East Timor finally won independence after a U.N.-sponsored
referendum.
Gusmao was conciliatory, noting 70 percent of East Timor's
trade was with Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy.