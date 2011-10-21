SINGAPORE Oct 21 East Timor President Jose
Ramos-Horta said on Friday his compatriots who met the new
Woodside CEO Peter Coleman were "positively impressed by him"
and expressed hope that the two sides will be able to find a
solution to develop a large gas project in the country.
"I believe they can agree on a solution though what it is, I
don't know," Ramos-Horta said at a lunch talk organised by
Singapore's Foreign Correspondents Association.
"The mood is positive."
Woodside new chief executive, Coleman, has signalled a more
conciliatory approach on the development of the Greater Sunrise
gas field project, saying he wanted to restart a dialogue with
East Timor.
The development of the project has been delayed due to a
bitter dispute between the East Timor government and Australia's
Woodside on the location of a liquefied natural gas plant(LNG).
Woodside, which heads a consortium of firms developing the
gas field, wanted a floating LNG plant, while East Timor
demanded that the plant be built on its shores to create jobs in
the impoverished country.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Saeed Azhar)