BRIEF-Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO informed company plans to retire
* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
SAO PAULO Feb 7 The board of TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, chose Rodrigo Abreu as its new chief executive, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Abreu had previously served as the most senior executive for Cisco Systems Inc in Brazil. He will replace Andrea Mangoni, who took over as TIM's chief executive when former CEO Luca Luciani resigned in May amid an investigation into the group's parent company, Telecom Italia.
* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
* Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary
* CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 million versus $8.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndLUfr Further company coverage: