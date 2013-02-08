BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* No. 2 wireless operator sees EBITDA growth at 5-9 pct
* New CEO takes reins as wireless market hits sharp slowdown
SAO PAULO Feb 8 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, plans to spend 10.7 billion reais ($5.4 billion) over the next three years, compared with 3.4 billion reais in 2012.
The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said on Friday it expects "high-single-digit growth" of 5 to 9 percent in core profit, or EBITDA, compared with 10.9 percent 2012 growth.
The aggressive targets defy evidence that Brazil's wireless market has cooled dramatically from a recent boom. Carriers added users last quarter at a fifth the rate of a year earlier, and TIM's net revenue grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years.
The execution of the three-year business plan will also fall to the new chief executive, Rodrigo Abreu, who was tapped on Thursday to replace Andrea Mangoni.
Mangoni took over as TIM's chief executive when former CEO Luca Luciani resigned in May amid an investigation into fraud at parent company Telecom Italia.
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.